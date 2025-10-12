Imphal: Manipur police, in coordination with central forces, conducted a house-to-house search and anti-insurgency operation on Saturday to nab cadres of various Valley-based underground outfits and recovered a large number of weapons, officials reported on Sunday.

Acting on a tip, the joint team carried out operations along Ngairangbam Loukon Inter-Village Road (IVR), connecting Khongakhul and Longa Koireng villages under Patsoi police station in Imphal West district.

During the search operation, identification parades were conducted among the locals in and around the villages, with most male youths present.

No arrests were made, but a substantial cache of weapons was recovered.

The seized weapons included one .303 rifle with one magazine, one modified .303 rifle with one magazine, five pistols each with a magazine, five helmets, four bulletproof vests with magazine pouches, eight plates suspected to be used as bulletproof, one BAOFENG handheld set with its charger, ten pairs of camouflage pants with matching camouflage shirts, and four bags.

The report added that the seized items were later transferred to the relevant police station for further legal proceedings.