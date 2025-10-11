Imphal: The Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, in a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan on Saturday, strengthened the police forces by promoting to the ranks of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) a Raj Bhavan communique states.

The Governor in a significant step, presided over a Rank Pipping Ceremony held at Raj Bhavan, Imphal, to mark the promotion of two distinguished Indian Police Service officers – Rakesh Balwal and Ningshem Vashum.

During the ceremony, the Governor placed the new rank insignia on the officers, symbolizing their formal elevation in service.

Balwal and Vashum were recently promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP). The Governor congratulated both officers and extended best wishes for their continued service to the State and the Nation.

ADGP (Intelligence) Ashutosh Kumar Sinha and ADGP (Law and Order) Lupheng Kailun were also present during the ceremony.