Manipur police nab four KCP-PWG cadres for extortion activities

Imphal: A joint team of central and civil police forces in Manipur arrested four members of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party – People’s War Group (KCP-PWG), including three women and a man.

Among those arrested were two teenagers. The group was allegedly involved in extortion activities, including issuing monetary threats and collecting illegal funds from fuel stations, government employees, shops, and educational institutions across the valley district.

The first arrest took place at Wahengkhuman Maning Leikai in Bishnupur District, where 25-year-old Leimapokpam Abem Chanu, also known as Sanathoi or Monika, was taken into custody.

Following her arrest, crucial information led security forces to conduct a second operation at Sagolband Thingom Leikai in Imphal West District.

During this follow-up operation, three more members of the outfit were arrested. They were identified as Kangabam Sony Chanu, also known as Thoithoi, an 18-year-old resident of Khongakhul Maning Leikai in Imphal West; Leishangthem Uma Devi, alias Tombimacha, aged 21, from Langmeidong Mamang Leikai in Kakching District; and Oinam Shantikeshor Singh, also known as Inaoton or Shanti Khuman, a 35-year-old resident of Thanga Ngaram Leikai in Bishnupur District.

Authorities recovered five mobile phones along with six SIM cards from the group, in addition to two wallets containing a total of Rs. 2,620 and three Aadhaar cards. Further investigations are currently underway.