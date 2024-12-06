Imphal: Manipur police on Friday resorted to firing tear gas shells to disperse protesting tribal students, causing injuries to a few female students at the old jail road, close to the Raj Bhavan main gate in Imphal.

The tribal students from different districts gathered at the gate of Imphal’s Ghanapriya Women’s College and took out a protest rally.

The protesting students held banners and placards that read, “Demand scholarship disbursement” and “CM of Manipur release our scholarship.”

The protesters broke through the police cordon around the high-security zone and tried to proceed towards the chief minister’s bungalow.

The protests escalated into violent confrontations between the students and the police.

With the enforcement of CRPF personnel and an additional police team, tear gas shells were fired into the air to disperse the protesters.

The situation was brought under control after representatives of the protesters and concerned state government officials held discussions.

Secretary of the Imphal-based All College Tribal Students’ Union, Gaikhangning Panmei, told mediapersons on the sidelines of the protest that the state government has been unable to clear the pending scholarships for tribal students for the past 4-5 months.

He said that the protest would continue until their demands are met.