Imphal: The Manipur government has extended the suspension of mobile internet services in nine state districts till December 7, citing ongoing security concerns.

The suspension which includes mobile data services, VSATs, and VPN services, has been in effect since November 16 following violent clashes in the region.

Out of the 16 districts in the state, the suspension now covers nine districts – Imphal West, Imphal East, Kakching, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Pherzawl, and Jiribam, continuing until 5.15 pm on December 7.

“The state government has reviewed the law and order situation in the state with the availability of security forces, response system, and feasibility inputs from different agencies and has decided to resume traffic of public vehicles with adequate security deployment,” an official statement said.

It may be mentioned that Manipur has witnessed a series of fresh tension amidst the ongoing crisis.

The clashes in the state witnessed the death of at least 250 people and over 60 thousand people being displaced.