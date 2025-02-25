Manipur police arrest two KYKL-MDF cadres, seize arms and ammunition

Imphal: Manipur police have arrested two active cadres of the banned Kanglei Yaol Kanna Lup – Military Defence Forces (KYKL-MDF) involved in extortion activities in the Imphal West district.

The police recovered a 9mm pistol with a magazine, five live rounds of ammunition, three mobile phones, a wallet, and incriminating documents from the arrested individuals.

The first arrest took place at Yurembam Makha Leikai under the Patsoi police station, where Khuraijam Hemanta (59) was caught along with the weapons and ammunition.

Following this, another successful operation led to the arrest of Thiyam Bikramjit Singh at the North Assam Oil Company in Imphal city.

Both individuals were involved in extortion from various government offices, and after their arrests, they were handed over to the concerned police stations for formal legal proceedings.

The KYKL, a militant group, has long been demanding sovereignty over Manipur, which was merged with the Indian Union in 1949.