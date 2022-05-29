Imphal: A suspected militant belonging to Manipur’s proscribed rebel outfit, People’s Liberation Army (PLA) was arrested from Kakching district, the Assam Rifles said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of insurgents, a team of Assam Rifles and Manipur police launched a joint operation and arrested the PLA cadre from Wanagai Keithel Macha on Friday.

He was later handed over to Hiyanglam police station for further investigation, Assam Rifles said in a statement.

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) was established under the leadership of N Bisheswar Singh on September 25, 1978. The objective of the outfit was to “liberate” Manipur and demand “separation” from India.

Since its foundation, the PLA has been waging guerrilla-based warfare against the Indian Armed Forces and has targeted the Indian Army, Indian Paramilitary Forces and the State Police Force. However, during the late nineties, it reportedly declared a unilateral decision not to target the Manipur Police.