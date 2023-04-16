IMPHAL: The grand finale of the Femina Miss India 2023 was held at the Khuman Lampak indoor stadium in Imphal, Manipur on Saturday (April 15).

Nandini Gupta from Rajasthan was crowned Femina Miss India 2023.

On the other hand, Delhi’s Shreya Ponja won the title of the first runner-up while Thounaojam Strela Luwang from Manipur received the title of the second runner-up.

Taking it to Instagram the official Miss India handle posted a picture of Nandini’s wining moment with the caption, “WORLD – here she comes! Nandini Gupta has conquered our stage and taken over our hearts with her magnetism, charm, endurance and beauty! We’re so proud and can’t wait to see her on the Miss World stage! We’re so proud of your journey and all the hard work you’ve undertaken to earn the crown to your full credit. May you shine always! Ladies and gentlemen, welcome your new reigning queen, Nandini Gupta, Femina Miss India World 2023.”

PHOTOS OF FEMINA MISS INDIA GRAND FINALE