Imphal: At least 20 tribal people were injured, some seriously, after security forces used tear gas to disperse protesters blocking a peace expedition convoy on National Highway 102 at Gamgiphai in Manipur‘s Kangpokpi district on Saturday.

Security personnel reportedly fired 30-35 rounds of tear gas and used lathi charges to disperse protesters who were throwing stones at a bus participating in the peace rally. The injured, primarily women, were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Rapid Action Force (RAF) deployed tear gas against demonstrators attempting to halt a passenger bus traveling from Imphal Airport to Senapati district headquarters via Kangpokpi district.

The Kuki-Zo community in Kangpokpi district opposes the unrestricted movement on National Highway 102, which was initiated as part of a peace plan supported by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Federation of Civil Society Organisations (FOCS), Manipur, and its allied organizations, representing the Meitei community, support the central government’s initiative and organized the peace march.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The convoy, which had previously been halted at Sekmai but resumed under security escort, faced renewed protests at Gamgiphai.

Protesters attempted to stop the bus and pelted it with stones, leading security forces to use tear gas to clear the route, allowing the bus to proceed to Senapati.

The Kuki-Zo community is advocating for a separate state within Manipur, while the Meitei community is calling for the preservation of the state’s territorial integrity.