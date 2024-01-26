Guwahati: The decline in the population of migratory water birds at Loktak Lake in Manipur is a cause of concern, as highlighted by ornithologists during their recent head count.

The census, organised by the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) with the support of Manipur’s Environment and Climate Change Department and the Loktak Development Authority (LDA), covered both the Loktak Lake and Keibul Lampao National Park (KLNP).

The head count took place at 50 different spots across Loktak Lake and KLNP, with each spot manned by four ornithologists equipped with telephoto cameras and binoculars.

Despite the final census report still pending, RK Birjit Singh, the State Coordinator of the Indian Bird Conservation Network (IBCN), expressed disappointment over the anticipated total bird count, expecting it to be less than 12,000, with a significant drop by around 10 species.

This decline is starkly contrasted with previous figures, where over 20,000 birds from more than 20 species were observed, and in some years, the numbers exceeded 30,000 birds.

Notably absent in the recent count were Baer’s Pochards from Mongolia, which were seen in previous years at KLNP.

RK Birjit Singh attributed the decline in migratory water bird numbers to various factors. The construction of private fish farms along the lake shores is believed to disturb shoreline birds.

Additionally, an increase in the number of fishermen, poaching activities, and the use of LED bulbs by fishermen at night are identified as contributing factors to the decrease in bird populations.

It is disheartening to witness this decline, and conservation efforts are crucial to addressing the identified threats.

The involvement of students, researchers, and organisations like the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) is essential in raising awareness and finding solutions to protect the diverse bird species that inhabit the Loktak Lake and KLNP.

The three-day workshop, “Itinerary of the Water bird Motivation Camp-2024,” conducted prior to the census, reflects a proactive approach in engaging with the community and fostering awareness about the importance of preserving these habitats and their avian inhabitants.