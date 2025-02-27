Imphal: Manipur police arrested Potshangbam Sanahan Meitei (44) on Wednesday in connection with the murder of a school-going student, bringing the total number of detained individuals to two. Two other accomplices remain at large.

On February 10, four individuals shot and killed a 19-year-old boy near his residence in Moirangkampu, located in the same district.

Police said they arrested Sanahan Meitei from a hiding place in Poirei village, Imphal East district, Manipur in connection with the murder of the 19-year-old boy, a school student.

On February 24, the police made a breakthrough in the case by arresting Thangjam Thoungamba Meitei (26), a cadre of the underground UNLF, from a hideout at Tiger Camp in the same district. Following his extensive and intensive interrogation, the police arrested Sanahan Meitei.

The police also stated that two other accomplices are still at large, and they are actively trying to capture them by spreading lassoes.



