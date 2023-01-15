Imphal: A 28-year-old youth was arrested with smuggled India-made foreign liquor (IMFL) and distilled indigenous country (DIC) liquors in a Scorpio vehicle in Manipur’s Kakching district on Saturday, the police said here on Sunday.

Manipur was declared a dry state with the promulgation of the Manipur Liquor Prohibition Act 1991.

The youth, identified as Sagolsem Prem Singh (28), was arrested with large quantities of illicit bottles of IMFL and DIC in his car during the vehicle checking drive in Kakching Khunou Umathel Bazaar under the Kakching police station area, S Birla Singh, Officer in charge/Commandos (CDO) Kakching PS who is investigating the case, said in a statement issued here on Sunday.

The case report states that on Saturday at around 01:30 pm, teams of CDO-Kakching led by Jem E Subhachandra and Waikhong PS team led by SI Th Robinson Meitei under the command of Sub S Birla Singh, OC/Cdo- Kakching intercepted a huge consignment of illicit liquor while conducting checking at Kakching Khunou Umathel Bazar.

The illicit liquor was being transported by one Sagolsem Prem Singh (28), a resident of Langathel Mamang Leikai under the same district in a Scorpio vehicle bearing registration no MN01G0802.

The seized consignment consists of 500 bottles of DIC liquor, 12 IFML as well 24 cans of beer.

The arrested person and seized items have been handed over to the excise department for necessary legal actions, the statement added.