Imphal: Sajik Tampak Batallion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarter Inspector General Assam Rifles (South) apprehended an alleged drug trafficker from General area Aisi village, Chandel district, Manipur bordering Myanmar on the south on Wednesday.

Based on specific input regarding the move of contraband items, a Mobile Vehicle Check Post has been established in the General area of Aisi Village, Chandel District, a defence wing press statement said.

During a search and frisking operation at the Mobile Vehicle Check Post, one individual was found with 275 soap cases containing approximately 3 Kilograms of Brown Sugar.

The seized brown sugar is assessed to be worth 6 crores of Indian currency.

The recovered items along with the alleged smuggler have been handed over to Chakpikarong Police Station for further investigations, the statement added.