IMPHAL: Inspecting the Indo-Myanmar border at Kasom Khullen sub-divisional headquarters in Kamjong district of Manipur, governor La Ganesan, on Wednesday, called for combating the issues of illegal migration, smuggling of drugs, weapons, sneaking insurgents, etc that are being perpetrated from neighboring countries into Indian territory.

Taking a helicopter tour along the eastern border of Manipur, the governor said, “These anti-social activities should be prevented at any cost.”

He was interacting with district level officers (DLOs), representatives of civil society organizations (CSOs), village chiefs and villagers at a function at Kasom Khullen, the last village of Manipur bordering Myanmar on the east.

Asserting that the government alone cannot prevent it and full cooperation from the general public is indispensable, the Manipur governor appealed to people to extend full cooperation to the security forces and concerned authorities to get the crimes contained.

The Manipur Governor continued, “Only then, the peace-loving people of this beautiful state will be able to live peacefully.”

Phungyar MLA K Leishiyo while attending the program said that Kamjong district in Manipur is trailing behind the other districts in many fronts of development.

He said although the district shares an international boundary with Myanmar no business activities or transactions can be taken up as there are no facilities in the district.

He urged the Manipur governor for steps to be taken up to develop the district and make it at par with the other districts of the state.