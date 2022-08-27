Manipur, on Friday, kicked off the second edition of the Manipur Olympic Games after a gap of 34 years.

The first edition of the Manipur Olympic games was held in 1988.

The Games was inaugurated by Manipur Governor La Ganesan at the Mapal Kangjeibung in Imphal.

Around 6000 athletes from all 16 districts of Assam are taking part in the Games.

“Youths, who are highly disciplined, physically fit, mentally alert, spiritually sound and loyal to the country are needed at this juncture, much more than any other time in the past.” the Manipur governor said.

He added: “If the athletes and sportsperson of the state are provided with proper facilities, Manipur will emerge as excellent sportspersons of national and international stature.”

Manipur chief minister Biren Singh also expressed happiness over holding of the games after 34 years.