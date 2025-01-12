Guwahati: The National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM) has accused the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Ukhrul, Manipur of working in cahoots with “Kuki” militants.

According to reports NSCN-IM accused the SP of being involved in a suspicious incident on December 18, 2024, where he loaded two trucks and two mini trucks with rice and tin sheets.

However, they claimed that SP allegedly concealed a larger volume of undisclosed items underneath.

The SP reportedly instructed policemen to transport the consignment to Molhang Kuki village, claiming it was for the CRPF, the outfit said.

However, the NSCN-IM stated that upon arrival, around 200 Kuki militants were waiting and they hastily unloaded the items without informing the policemen.

The outfit also alleged that the policemen were left stunned, doing nothing as the militants emptied the trucks.

They claimed that the incident has led them to believe that it is now an “established fact” that the central government is providing material and logistical support to Kuki militants, including channelling millions of rupees to them in the past.