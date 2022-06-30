IMPHAL: The Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway has stated that “full scale rescue operations are underway” at the landslide-hit Makhuam village in Noney district of Manipur.

“Soon after the incident occurred, rescue teams from NDRF, SDRF, state government and Railways rushed to the site. Full scale rescue operations are in progress,” a statement from the NF Railway stated.

It added: “Senior railway officials, available engineers and equipment on construction site have been pressed into the rescue efforts.”

The NF railway informed that the till 12pm on Thursday, as many as 19 persons have been rescued from the debris of the landslide.

“The injured individuals are being treated at Noney Army Medical unit. Evacuation of the critical injured personal is in progress,” the NF Railway statement stated.

“However, bad weather and fresh landslides are affecting the rescue operations. Concerted effort by all is underway to rescue the missing individuals. The Army helicopters are also being used to airlift the critically injured. As we speak the rescue operation is going on in full swing,” it adds.

Notably,union home minister Amit Shah has taken stock of the massive landslide at Noney district in Manipur.

“Spoke to CM Shri @NBirenSingh and Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw in the wake of a landslide near the Tupul railway station in Manipur. Rescue operations are in full swing. A team of NDRF has already reached the spot and joined the rescue operations. 2 more teams are on their way to Tupul,” Amit Shah tweeted.

Notably, a massive landslide at Noney district in Manipur, late on Wednesday night, killed at least six people.

At least two personnel of the Territorial Army were also among those killed in the landslide.

“Due to incessant heavy rain for last few days, in the intervening night of 29/30 June 2022, the hillock adjacent to the Tupul station yard gave away and came down on the under-construction station yard. The under construction Tupul station building, track formation and camps of construction workers got damaged as a result of the massive land slide,” stated NF railway.

It said: “The landslide also struck the company location of 107 Territorial Army of Indian Army deployed near Tupul Railway Station in Noney district, Manipur for protection of under construction railway line from Jiribam to Imphal.”

Moreover, over 60 people are also reported to be missing after being hit by the landslide at Noney district in Manipur.

Among those missing include locals and staff of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).

The landslide completely blocked Ijei river at Makhuam village in Noney district of Manipur.

The river flows through Tamenglong and Noney districts of Manipur.

“The flow of the Ijei river that was blocked due to debris of the landslide creating a dam like storage was opened by railways at the request of the state government using the available machineries,” stated NF Railway.

It added: “This will avoid any untoward incident which might happen due to river water accumulation.”

Many missing people are suspected to be trapped in the debris of the landslide.

The Indian Army and the Assam Rifles have launched a massive search and rescue operation.

However, bad weather has thrown rescue operations in the landslide-hit area out of gear.

(This is a developing story)