IMPHAL: A massive landslide at Noney district in Manipur, late on Wednesday night, killed at least six people.

At least two personnel of the Territorial Army were also among those killed in the landslide.

Moreover, over 60 people are also reported to be missing after being hit by the landslide at Noney district in Manipur.

Among those missing include locals and staff of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).

The landslide completely blocked Ijei river at Makhuam village in Noney district of Manipur.

The river flows through Tamenglong and Noney districts of Manipur.

Many missing people are suspected to be trapped in the debris of the landslide.

Thus far, only 12 of the missing persons have been rescued by the search parties.

The Indian Army and the Assam Rifles have launched a massive search and rescue operation.

However, bad weather has thrown rescue operations in the landslide-hit area out of gear.

Meanwhile, the Noney district administration has issued an advisory to the public asking them to stay alert.

