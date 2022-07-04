IMPHAL: Rescue operations at landslide-hit Tupul in Noney district of Manipur is underway, where search is on for 18 more missing persons.

Thus far, bodies of 44 people have been retrieved by the search and rescue personnel at Tupul in Noney district of Manipur.

Most of the victims of the landslide are labourers and personnel of the 107th infantry battalion of the Territorial Army.

Heavy and incessant rains have hindered the rescue operations in the landslide-hit area.

Notably, a multi-agency search and rescue operation involving the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Territorial Army, SDRF and NDRF is underway at the tragedy struck Tupul area in Noney district of Manipur.

Heavy machineries have been deployed for the search and rescue operations at the landslide-hit Tupul area in Noney district of Manipur.

Along with the heavy machineries, a sophisticated device is also being used by the search and rescue personnel at the landslide-hit Tupul area in Manipur.

This sophisticated device is ‘Through Wall Imaging Radar’.

Through Wall Imaging Radar (TWIR) is a sensor used for detection and location of static and moving targets, especially human beings behind walls.

A massive landslide was reported from at Noney district in Manipur late on June 29.

Due to incessant heavy rain for last few days, the hillock adjacent to the Tupul station yard gave away and came down on the under-construction station yard.

The under construction Tupul station building, track formation and camps of construction workers got damaged as a result of the massive landslide.

The landslide also struck the company location of 107 Territorial Army of Indian Army deployed near Tupul Railway Station in Noney district of Manipur for protection of under construction railway line from Jiribam to Imphal.

The landslide completely blocked Ijei River at Makhuam village in Noney district of Manipur.