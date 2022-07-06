The death toll in the landslide at Tupul in Noney district of Manipur has risen to 48.

14 people are still reported to be missing from the landslide site at Tupul in Noney district of Manipur.

The landslide struck and destroyed a railway construction camp at Marangching at Tupul in Noney district of Manipur on June 29.

The landslide also struck the company location of 107 Territorial Army of Indian Army deployed near Tupul Railway Station in Noney district of Manipur for protection of under construction railway line from Jiribam to Imphal.

Notably, a multi-agency search and rescue operation involving the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Territorial Army, SDRF and NDRF is underway at the tragedy struck Tupul area in Noney district of Manipur.

Also read: Two from Manipur ‘shot dead’ in Myanmar

Heavy machineries have been deployed for the search and rescue operations at the landslide-hit Tupul area in Noney district of Manipur.

Along with the heavy machineries, a sophisticated device is also being used by the search and rescue personnel at the landslide-hit Tupul area in Manipur.

This sophisticated device is ‘Through Wall Imaging Radar’.

Through Wall Imaging Radar (TWIR) is a sensor used for detection and location of static and moving targets, especially human beings behind walls.

A massive landslide was reported from at Noney district in Manipur late on June 29.