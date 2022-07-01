Around 50 persons, hit by a massive landslide at Tupol in Noney district of Manipur, are still missing.

Among the 50 missing persons, 23 are from the 23rd infantry battalion of Territorial Army.

STATUS OF RESCUE OPERATIONS:

107 infantry battalion (Territorial Army)

Recovered: 20

Injured: 13

Fatal: 7

Still missing: 23

Civilians (Tentative details, subject to change)

Railway officials: 03

Railway cook: 01

BIPL official: 03

VHC labours: 18

Local Villagers: 03

Civilians Recovered: 06 (05 alive and 01 fatal)

Still missing: 27 (strength may increase by few as per further inputs)

Meanwhile, bodies of 8 persons have been recovered by rescue personnel from the landslide-hit area of Tupol in Noney district of Manipur.

Of the eight killed, seven are reportedly personnel of the Territorial Army.

A massive landslide was reported from at Noney district in Manipur late on Wednesday night

Due to incessant heavy rain for last few days, the hillock adjacent to the Tupul station yard gave away and came down on the under-construction station yard.

The under construction Tupul station building, track formation and camps of construction workers got damaged as a result of the massive landslide.

The landslide also struck the company location of 107 Territorial Army of Indian Army deployed near Tupul Railway Station in Noney district of Manipur for protection of under construction railway line from Jiribam to Imphal.

The landslide completely blocked Ijei river at Makhuam village in Noney district of Manipur.

The river flows through Tamenglong and Noney districts of Manipur.

“The flow of the Ijei river that was blocked due to debris of the landslide creating a dam like storage was opened by railways at the request of the state government using the available machineries,” stated NF Railway.