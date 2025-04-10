Manipur: Night curfew extended in Churachandpur till April 21

A night curfew has been imposed in the sensitive border areas of Churachandpur district in Manipur as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order, and will remain in effect until April 21, according to an official notification.

The curfew has been enforced in the disputed areas between V Munhoih and Rengkai villages in the Churachandpur sub-division, with restrictions in place from 5:50 PM to 7:00 AM. Additionally, a broader curfew from 9:30 PM to 5:00 AM is being observed across the district.

The situation escalated on April 8 when tensions flared between the Zomi and Hmar communities following the hoisting of community flags in disputed locations. In response, Churachandpur District Magistrate Dharun Kumar imposed the night curfew under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

The order prohibits unauthorized processions, unlawful gatherings of five or more people, and the carrying of weapons including sticks and stones. However, government personnel and emergency services have been exempted from these restrictions.

Despite the ongoing tensions, officials reported a high turnout of people purchasing essential items during curfew relaxation hours. Commercial vehicles were also seen operating in the district headquarters.

The unrest between the two tribal communities dates back to March 18, when clashes broke out after a Zomi flag was reportedly removed from a mobile tower and discarded. The violence led to the death of one individual and injuries to several others, further straining community relations.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely in an effort to prevent further escalation and ensure public safety.