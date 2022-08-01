IMPHAL: The national investigation agency (NIA) has taken over probe into the alleged links of two arrested journalists from Manipur with rebel outfits.

The two journalists from Manipur were arrested for being allegedly involved in the recruitment of youths for the banned outfit UNLF.

The recruited youths were then allegedly sent by these two journalists to Myanmar for training.

Bijoy Kakchingtabam (54) and Leimapokpam Shanjitkumar Singh (41) were arrested by the Manipur police on June 24.

While, Kakchingtabam is an associate editor of a local daily and a former president of All Manipur Working Journalist Union (AMWJU), Singh is a reporter in a monthly Manipuri journal and an sitting member of the standing committee of AMWJU.

“Initial investigations revealed that they were trying to recruit new cadre for UNLF in Manipur’s Bishnupur district and send them to Myanmar for training on the directions of Shakhen, who claims to be the publicity director of UNLF and operates from Myanmar,” an NIA officer was quoted as saying by HT.

“After taking the custody of the two accused, the federal agency is interrogating them about UNLF’s plans and to ascertain if others based in Manipur are also involved in recruitment of cadres,” the NIA official added.

While ordering the NIA probe in the matter, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) on July 12 said: “The central government is of the opinion that a scheduled offence under the NIA act has been committed and having regard to the gravity of the offence, its cross-border linkage and ramifications on the national security, it is required to be investigated by the NIA.”