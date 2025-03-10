Manipur: New Khochijang village raises concerns over illegal immigration

Imphal: A previously unrecognized village of the Kuki-Zo community, Khochijang, has emerged along the Ibudhou Thangjing hill range, located on the border between Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts, according to reports.

Satellite imagery from Google Maps revealed that Khochijang village, which was not visible in 2022, appeared on the map in 2025.

The newly established village, located in the Henglep sub-division of Churachandpur district, currently has around 15 houses. It lies near the Meitei village of Phoubakchao Ikhai in Bishnupur district, in the northern part of Patlian Dil, a small lake.

Nongthounbam Santi, 70, a resident of Phoubakchao Ikhai, recalled that in his younger days, he and the village elders had visited the Patlian Dil lake, where only one or two houses were present at the time. He claimed that there was no sign of a village in the area that is now identified as Khochijang.

Historically, the Ibudhou Thangjing hill range is significant in the local culture, with the legendary figures Khamba and Thoibi being associated with the area.

Authorities have pointed to a surge in the formation of new villages, many of which have been linked to the influx of illegal immigrants from Myanmar since 2006.

Reports indicate a concerning rise in the number of new villages, with nearly 996 emerging as a result of illegal immigration. This has led to significant demographic changes in the region, posing potential challenges to the indigenous communities and national security.