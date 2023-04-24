IMPHAL: The inaugural session of the National Conference of Ministers of Youth Affairs and Sports of States and Union Territories was organized at the City Convention Centre in Manipur capital Imphal on Monday.

It will be concluding on Tuesday.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur while speaking as chief guest of the function called for the Centre and states to come together for the promotion of games and sports in the country, by sharing ideas and strategies on developing the sector.

At the beginning of the programme, a short video message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi was telecast, in which the Prime Minister spoke on the contribution of northeastern states especially Manipur in the field of sports and the importance of the conference.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressed gratitude that the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India approved the opening of 32 Khelo India Centres across 16 districts of the State.

Khelo India State Centre of Excellence in three sports disciplines of Archery, Hockey and Weightlifting would also start very soon, he said.

He also stated that completion of the National Sports University (NSU) is also underway and added that the University would play an important role in shaping the future of Sports in India.

He also maintained that the State Government is extending every possible support to promote sports culture and sportspersons in the state.

Manipur Chief Minister further informed that the upgradation of KhumanLampak Sports Complex through the PPP model and External Aided Projects is also underway.

Integration of Sports Science, Use of Artificial Intelligence and video analysis in the training of young budding athletes in collaboration with private partners will help in developing sports in the state.

Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Union Territory of Chandigarh Banwarilal Purohit, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports (YAS), Government of India Nisith Pramanik, YAS Minister of different states and union territories, secretary (Sports) and secretary (Youth Affairs), Chief Secretary, Manipur and senior officials of Government of India and various state governments also attended the inaugural programme among others.

The conference will have sessions on various topics including Yuva Portal, Restructuring the National Youth Festival, an Overview of Khelo India and other Schemes of the Government of India, Innovation in the Sports Sector, Issues and Challenges in Sports Governance and Improving engagement among stakeholders in the sports sector.