Imphal: Hundreds of Nagas from Nagaland and Manipur exchanged vows to rise as one to protect their ancestral lands and to fight against all forces that are seeking to divide the Nagas and their land.

The Nagas scattering in different parts of the region gathered at the 2nd edition of the Naga Morung held at the Liwa Sarei village ground in Manipur’s Chandel district on Friday.

The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) organized the event and the Naga Students’ Union Chandel (NSUC) along with its constituent units hosted it.

Dr. Neingulo Krome, the Secretary General of the Naga People’s Movement for Human Rights (NPMHR), addressed the first session on the topic “Nagas Yesterday – The Odyssey; Nagas Today – The Crossroad.”

He expressed his desire for the Nagas to live together under one administrative umbrella, which should neither be undermined nor compromised.

During the second session, “Nagas Tomorrow – The Vision,” Prof. Rosemary Dzuvichu, a senior social activist, who also served as the resource person for the day, asserted that the real hope for the Nagas lies in the younger generations and young leaders.

She stated that the future of the Nagas depends on the younger generation taking the movement forward in the right direction.

Earlier in the program, NSUC president Ruwnglar Elly Anal, as the event’s host, welcomed the delegates and said, “We would rather die standing than live on our knees.”