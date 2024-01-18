IMPHAL: Nagas residing in the Northeast never took side to a particular community during the ongoing violence between Meiteis and Kukis in Manipur.

This was stated by Ashang Kasar, a prominent social worker from Tangkhul Naga community in Manipur.

Ashang Kasar, convenor of the Forum for Restoration of Peace in Manipur, was speaking in the backdrop of a viral post on a social media site to which Kuki-Zo volunteers threatened him and his colleagues.

A Kasar and his colleagues were, accused of siding with the Meitei community in Manipur during the violence that started on May 3 last year and cost the lives of over 200 individuals so far.

Stating that his organization has been working towards restoring peace and harmony in the region, especially in strife-torn Manipur, Ashang Kasar said, “We have never sided with any particular community, and our organization’s goal is to bring peace to the region.”

The Naga leader said that threatening him and his Tangkhul Naga community without any valid reasons may lead to trouble.

Ashang Kasar also appealed to the leaders of the Kuki-Zo community to control their volunteers.