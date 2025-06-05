Imphal: A significant call to action has been made for the protection and conservation of endangered wildlife species in Manipur’s Naga-inhabited districts, particularly those bordering Assam, Nagaland, and Myanmar.

The Arboreal Tailless Anthropoid Apes, generally known as Hoolock Gibbon (locally called as Yongmu), characterized by long limbs, thick and shaggy hair, and hornbills locally known as Langmeidong, are on the verge of extinction due to indiscriminate hunting, forest fire, and ruthless deforestation in Manipur.

Against these backdrops, Kashung Tennyson, President of the Tangkhul Naga Awung Long (TNAL), the apex body of the Tangkhul Naga body, has officially announced the ban on the hunting, poaching, killing, trade, or harming of Hoolock gibbons and Hornbills across its entire jurisdiction in the Naga inhabited areas across the state.

The TNAL President announced the ban’s application to all 252 Naga villages under its authority across six districts of Manipur and warned that violators will face community service penalties.

He also announced that the TNAL will install sensitisation signages across villages to raise awareness about the ecological role and legal protection of these endangered species, two of Northeast India’s most iconic and vital local ecosystems.

Kashung Tennyson added, “Let us collectively strive to protect and conserve our precious wildlife for our future generation.”