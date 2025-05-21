Assam is a haven for nature lovers, with many wildlife destinations to explore. While renowned national parks like Kaziranga and Manas attract wildlife lovers and tourists from around the world, several lesser-known sanctuaries and parks in Assam remain hidden gems, waiting to be explored.

These lesser-known wildlife havens offer a unique and serene experience for those seeking to connect with nature away from the crowds.

Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary

Often referred to as the “Mini Kaziranga,” Pobitora boasts the highest density of one-horned rhinoceroses in the world. This small sanctuary, covering just under 39 square kilometers, offers excellent opportunities for rhino sightings through jeep and elephant safaris. It is also a haven for birdwatchers, especially during the winter months when migratory birds visit its wetlands. Pobitora’s proximity to Guwahati makes it an ideal day-trip destination. The best time to visit is from mid-October to March.

Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary

Located on the eastern edge of Guwahati, Amchang offers an untouched natural environment perfect for trekking and exploring diverse flora and fauna. While it may not have the big-ticket attractions of other parks, it is home to wild elephants and various primate species, making it a great spot for nature walks and birdwatching. The best time to visit is from October to April.

Orang National Park

Known as the “Mini Kaziranga” for its similar landscape of grasslands, wetlands, and forests, Orang National Park is a key habitat for the one-horned rhinoceros. It also serves as a tiger reserve, providing excellent opportunities for rhino sightings and other wildlife such as the Royal Bengal Tiger and Pygmy Hog. The park offers jeep and elephant safaris, with the best time to visit being from November to April.

Nameri National Park

Located on the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border, Nameri National Park is a serene destination for birdwatchers and adventure seekers. The park offers river rafting on the Jia Bhoroli River and foot safaris, which are rare experiences in India. Nameri is home to the critically endangered White-winged Wood Duck and various other species such as tigers and leopards. The best time to visit is from November to April.

Raimona National Park

Declared Assam’s sixth national park in 2021, Raimona is known for its population of the endangered Golden Langur. Located near the Bhutanese border, it forms part of the Manas Biosphere Reserve and is a vital habitat for elephants and other wildlife like tigers and clouded leopards. The best time to visit is from November to April.

Sonai Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary

Located near Tezpur, Sonai Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary is a peaceful retreat for wildlife enthusiasts. The sanctuary is an important elephant corridor and supports a population of elusive tigers and leopards. It offers a variety of terrain, including semi-evergreen forests and grasslands. Jeep safaris and birdwatching are popular activities, and the best time to visit is from November to April.

Barnadi Wildlife Sanctuary

Barnadi Wildlife Sanctuary is a small but significant protected area, known for its efforts in conserving rare species like the Pygmy Hog and Hispid Hare. While sightings of these elusive mammals can be challenging, the sanctuary offers a rare conservation experience. Birdwatching is also rewarding here. The best time to visit is from November to April.

Chakrashila Wildlife Sanctuary

Located in the Kokrajhar district, Chakrashila is Assam’s only sanctuary dedicated to the conservation of the Golden Langur, an endangered primate species. Visitors can also spot other primates, leopards, and a variety of birds. The sanctuary offers nature walks and is perfect for those interested in primate spotting and conservation efforts. The best time to visit is from October to March.

Dibru-Saikhowa National Park

Dibru-Saikhowa National Park is a unique destination for wildlife enthusiasts, offering boat safaris along the Brahmaputra’s tributaries. Known for its population of feral horses, the park is also an Important Bird Area with a rich diversity of birdlife. The park’s ecosystem includes tigers, elephants, and leopards, making it a paradise for photographers. The best time to visit is from November to April.

These parks and sanctuaries in Assam offer diverse and enriching wildlife experiences. Whether you’re an avid birdwatcher, photographer, or nature lover, Assam’s hidden wildlife gems are waiting to be discovered, offering both peace and adventure.