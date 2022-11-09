IMPHAL: Security agencies in Manipur have apprehended a Myanmar national for allegedly entering India illegally and procuring an Aadhaar card.

The person, a Myanmar national, was held by a joint team of Assam Rifles troopers and Manipur police personnel.

The arrested Myanmar national had procured the Aadhaar card in Manipur through fraudulent means.

Another person, an Indian, who assisted the Myanmar national in entering India illegally has also been nabbed, Manipur police informed.

The apprehended Myanmar national has been identified as Lenkhenmang.

Also read: Manipur | Global warming: Must reduce dependency on fossil fuels, says CM Biren Singh

On the arrested Indian person has been identified as Letminthang Baite of Charongching village in Chandel district of Manipur.

Baite had assisted the Myanmar national Lenkhenmang in entering India from Kheljang village under Chakpikarong police station in Manipur.

The arrested Myanmar national hails from Tuivang village in Myanmar.

He was impersonating and possessing an Aadhaar card of a person, who had passed away in 2019.