IMPHAL: Manipur chief minister Biren Singh has said that dependency on fossil fuels must be reduced in order to tackle the threat of global warming.

The Manipur CM said that efforts must be made to consider using renewable energies.

“As global warming poses a real threat, we must find ways to reduce our dependency on the burning of fossil fuels and consider other renewable and sustainable sources of energy,” Manipur CM Biren Singh said.

Manipur CM Biren Singh made this statement while speaking at the inaugural function of the two-day awareness-cum-workshop on “Electric Vehicles, Charging Infrastructure and Renewable Hybrid Energy in NE India” at the city convention centre in Imphal East.

Manipur chief minister Biren Singh also released the Manipur Electric Mobility Policy, 2022 on Wednesday.

Manipur CM Biren Singh said: “To embrace and accelerate the pace of adoption of electric vehicles, ‘Manipur Electric Mobility Policy, 2022’ was notified in August this year.”

He said that the policy targets to facilitate adoption of at least 20 percent EVs in Manipur by 2026.

Carbon emissions from vehicles also contribute to climate change, the Manipur chief minister said.

He added that electronic vehicles are a prominent solution being adopted globally to address the problems of vehicular pollution.