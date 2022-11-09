IMPHAL: The Manipur education department, on Wednesday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Infosys.

The MoU intends to implement Infosys Springboard.

Manipur education department and Infosys signed the MoU in the presence of chief minister Biren Singh.

Manipur CM Biren Singh lauded the Infosys for the new venture.

“Delighted to attend the signing of MoU between the department of education and Infosys on implementation of Infosys Springboard Platform in the government schools in Manipur,” said CM Biren Singh.

Infosys Springboard will provide a curriculum-rich virtual platform that delivers corporate grade learning experiences, on any device, with closer educator-learner collaboration for students from Class 6 to lifelong learners.

Under the scheme, the faculty development program will consist of series of sessions on the “Facilitate to Engage” course towards effective teaching techniques: instructional design and content creation; introduction and awareness to emerging and digital technologies, how to leverage online platform for effective learner engagement; authoring courses and assessments on online platforms.

The program will be delivered online virtually by Infosys experts and in addition, teachers can up-skill themselves.

Terming the National Education Policy (NEP) as a remarkable policy, the Manipur chief minister said the policy has already been adopted in the state and that for its full implementation, the state needs support.

Biren Singh also said that the Manipur government has launched some schemes and projects to improve education system in the state.