Manipur: MSSC formed to oversee subordinate service recruitment, says Chief Secretary

Imphal: Chief Secretary of Manipur, Prashant Kumar, IAS, on Monday, stated that the State government has officially established the Manipur Staff Selection Commission (MSSC) to streamline the recruitment process for subordinate services and posts across various state departments.

Addressing the 17th National Civil Services Day event held in Imphal on Monday, the Chief Secretary stated that the state created MSSC to standardize and streamline the recruitment process, while ensuring uniformity, transparency, and fairness in the conduct of examinations.

The Chief Secretary asserted that the Commission is fulfilling its core guiding values viz “Perseverance, Honesty & Dignity” as enshrined in the Commission’s logo.

He added that these values aim to make MSSC a trusted platform for thousands of educated, unemployed youth in the state.

Moreover, the Chairperson of the Commission, T. Ranjit Singh, assured at the event that the Commission will function with transparency, fairness, and efficiency, and will uphold the trust of the public.

As a part of the event, the MSSC also launched its website, manipurssc.mn.gov.in, at the office chamber of the Chief Secretary.