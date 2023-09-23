Imphal: Mobile internet services were restored in Manipur on Saturday after being suspended for nearly five months due to ethnic violence in the state.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh made the announcement at a press conference, saying that the internet had been reinstated.

“As a precautionary measure, the Manipur government had imposed a ban on the internet in the State on May 3 following communal clashes, but it was restored for the public from Saturday,” CM Singh said.

The CM also addressed allegations that Airtel had leaked internet services in Churachandpur district, the epicenter of the violence between the Kukis and Meiteis that began on May 3.

He confirmed that the allegations were true and that two Airtel employees had been suspended for dereliction of duty.

Airtel has apologized for the incident and assured the Manipur government that it will take steps to prevent it from happening again, he said.

The CM also urged people to be wary of fake news, which he said could create unrest in the state.

“We should be clear on who we are fighting against instead of turning against each other,” he said.

He also lamented distrust and disrespect shown to the government by a section of society, saying that the government is facing all issues in the state with the support of the public.