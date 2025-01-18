Imphal: N Kayisii, the sitting Naga MLA from Tadubi Assembly Constituency in Senapati district in Manipur, passed away on Saturday at the age of 58 after a prolonged illness.

The prominent political figure, who served as the Minister of Tribal and Hill Areas Development and Fisheries from 2017 to 2020, died around 1:30 PM at his official residence in Imphal.

Kayisii had been the Manipur State Unit President of the National People’s Party (NPP) since March 2021. He had also previously served as a minister in the N Biren Singh-led government.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressed his sorrow on Facebook, writing, “I am deeply saddened by the passing of Shri N. Kayisii, Hon’ble MLA of Tadubi AC.

His unwavering dedication to the people of Manipur and his commitment to the progress of our state will forever be remembered.

In this moment of sorrow, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones, and all who cherished him. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”