Guwahati: In a harrowing episode along the Imphal-Dimapur road at Manipur‘s Kangpokpi sector, suspected militants callously torched essential medical gear valued at Rs 45 lakh destined for Imphal.

This deliberate assault involved seizing a Mahindra Bolero pickup van, unloading invaluable medical provisions and igniting the flames of destruction adjacent to a government high school. The brazen act has raised serious apprehensions, spotlighting Manipur’s compromised security and jeopardised supply chain integrity.

Saturday’s twilight saw suspected militants intercept a vehicle ferrying critical medical necessities to Imphal. Preliminary reports indicate the staggering worth of the incinerated medical inventory, highlighting the sheer severity of this malicious arson.

The wanton obliteration of medical gear by the suspected militants not only undermines immediate healthcare but imperils the entire state’s reliance on these life-saving resources for its populace.

Medical equipment plays a pivotal role in upholding healthcare services, particularly in the underserved regions. The decimation of these supplies not only disrupts immediate healthcare access but also casts ominous shadows over the long-term well-being of affected communities.

The annihilated consignment’s significance in catering to healthcare needs accentuates the gravity of this appalling incident and its direct ramifications on the region’s medical infrastructure.

Manipur’s vital lifeline, the National Highway 2, has grappled with safety concerns since ethnic clashes in May this year, causing disruptions in crucial transit of goods. Repeated instances of vehicular interceptions and conflagration underscore persistent hazards along this route.

Despite the government’s assurance of safety on December 21, people remain unwilling to risk travel along this perilous stretch, signaling a glaring lack of confidence in current security measures.

This incident transpires against a backdrop of historical discord, stressing the urgent need to address underlying grievances to forestall such catastrophic occurrences.