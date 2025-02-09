Manipur: Meira Paibis protest against looting of security forces' weapons in Thoubal

Imphal: The Meira Paibis of the Kakmayai Village in Thoubal, Manipur on Sunday staged a sit-in protest against the looting of weapons by unknown gunmen from the security forces deployed in their village.

The Meira Paibis have condemned the act of unknown persons who looted nine sophisticated weapons from the personnel of the India Reserve Battalion and Manipur Rifles posted at the village.

They have also asked the perpetrators not to repeat the heinous crime in the future.

Th Aruna Devi, Secretary of the Kakmayai Meira Paibi told the newsmen that unknown miscreants who came on a vehicle overpowered and snatched weapons from the security personnel posted in their village on Sunday.

Police also confirmed the report on the looting of six SLRs and three AK rifles from the personnel of IRB and Manipur Rifles from an outpost at Kakmayai in Thoubal district.

Around 270 rounds of ammunition along with 12 magazines were also taken from the post, the police said.

Officials said that the villagers of Kakmayai adjoining the Kuki village fled from their village and took shelter in other safer places during the height of the ongoing ethnic violence.

However, with the deployment of security forces, the villagers returned to the homestead recently.