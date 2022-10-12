IMPHAL: Media outlets in Manipur, on Wednesday, staged a sit-in demonstration over alleged “undue interference” by a students’ body in news production.

Notably, as a mark of protest, the media outlets in Manipur have suspended all kinds of news coverage related activities since Monday night.

The media outlets in Manipur have started their protests after a student organisation raised objection over the publication of a news item.

“Interference over the working of the media in the state has always been there. The media fraternity wants a permanent solution to such dictatorial attitude from any group so that the press can continue its work without fear,” senior journalist in Manipur – Brown Nongmaithem told PTI.

The sit-in demonstration was held under the aegis of All Manipur Working Journalists Union (AMWJU), the Editors’ Guild and Manipur Hill Journalists Union.

Placards stating “Do not interfere in the independence of the press” were seen during the protest.