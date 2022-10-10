IMPHAL: All Manipur Women’s Social Reformation and Development Samaj (Nupi Samaj) has reiterated its stand against legalization of liquor by the state government.

The apex women’s body has rejected the Draft Manipur Liquor Regulation Policy.

The Manipur government, recently, framed the liquor regulation policy despite protests against the same by several sections of the society.

“We cannot agree with the draft policy,” said Nupi Samaj president Th Ramani Devi.

She asked whether the state government has no other sources to generate state’s revenue other than liquor.

“We never expected that chief minister N Biren Singh who claimed to be people’s chief minister would take such a decision,” she said.

The draft Manipur liquor policy aims to reduce the demand of intoxicating drinks, addressing the menace of illegal drugs, generating employment, generating revenue of the state, and addressing the problem of black marketing of liquor on account of ‘prohibition’.