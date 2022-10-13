IMPHAL: The media outlets in Manipur has called off the strike that was launched to protest “undue interference” by a students’ body in news production.

Journalists from different media groups in Manipur have resumed their daily news coverage work from Thursday onwards.

The decision to call off the strike was taken by the agitating media outlets following a meeting held on Wednesday.

The meeting was held among representatives of All Manipur Working Journalists Union (AMWJU), the Editors Guild Manipur and Manipur Hill Journalists.

In the meeting, it was decided that any news item which seems to be controversial will not be published or broadcasted from now onwards.

Media outlets in Manipur had been staging a sit-in demonstration over alleged “undue interference” by a students’ body in news production.

The media outlets in Manipur started their protests after a student organisation raised objection over the publication of a news item.

“Interference over the working of the media in the state has always been there. The media fraternity wants a permanent solution to such dictatorial attitude from any group so that the press can continue its work without fear,” senior journalist in Manipur – Brown Nongmaithem had told PTI.