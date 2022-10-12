IMPHAL: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh has called for protection and conservation of forests.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh made this statement while speaking at an inauguration function to of Van Dhan Vikas Kendra Mela 2022 at Manipur State Film Development Society in Imphal on Wednesday.

The Manipur chief minister while speaking at the function appreciated the officials of the state forest department for their dedication and hard work towards conserving forests in the state.

Biren Singh said that revival of depleted forest areas in Manipur has already begun.

Manipur government is not against anyone or any particular community, CM Biren Singh said.

The Manipur CM said that the state government has taken up various initiatives to preserve forest areas for the sake of future generations.

The Van Dhan Yojana was launched in Manipur on October 14, 2019 in a bid to improve and enhance the economy of tribal people in the state.

The scheme is now able to provide employment directly or indirectly to 41,918 members of various self-help groups (SHGs), Manipur CM Biren Singh said.

Manipur CM Biren Singh informed that the state government would try to complete the construction of work shed and storage for minor forest products soon, in consultation with the concerned department and officials.

The Manipur chief minister added that the state has huge potential and resources which are yet to be explored.

If value addition, proper packaging and marketing of forest products can be done, our products can also compete in the international market, Manipur CM Biren Singh said.

He also stressed on the need to set up a food processing factory at a suitable place at Imphal in Manipur.