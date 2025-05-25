Guwahati: At least seven women sustained injuries during mass protests that broke out in Manipur on Sunday, demanding a public apology from the Governor.

Thousands of women protesters led by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) marched towards the Kangla gate and attempted to breach the Raj Bhavan premises.

The protest organized by the COCOMI turned volatile when security forces and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel fired multiple rounds of tear gas shells and smoke bombs towards the crowd to disperse them, leaving at least seven women injured.



Credit: COCOMI Media

Credit: COCOMI Media

Protesters advancing from Ima Keithel triggered the incident near Kangla Gate in Imphal.

The injured women were identified as Geeta Devi, 44, of Singjamei, Shanti Devi, 72, of Khurai, Priya Devi, 42, of Wangkhei Angom Leikai, Gyaneshori, 58, of Khongman, Abe Devi, 52, of Patsoi, Kh. Rajeshwori, 64, of Lalambung, and K. Sabitri Devi, 60, of Tabungkhok.

Demonstrators carried placards with strong messages, demanding that the Governor apologize to the people of Manipur.

Credit: Shalini Kangabam

They also called for the resignation of the Chief Secretary, Security Advisor, and Director General of Police, citing their incompetence.

Protesters rejected the ongoing administrative inquiry and demanded the formation of an independent inquiry committee led by a retired session or High Court judge. They also urged the Governor to publicly explain the Gwaltabi incident.

This wave of protests stemmed from a recent controversy, where the Maha Regiment allegedly forced a team of Manipur journalists to conceal the word “Manipur” on MST buses en route to Ukhrul for the Shirui Lily Festival 2025.

In a press release issued on Saturday, COCOMI called for statewide protests, including rallies, torch processions, and sit-ins across all districts. The group urged citizens to express their dissent through peaceful and democratic means.

Calling the act a “deep insult to Manipur’s identity,” COCOMI accused the Governor and the Presidential Rule (PR) administration of remaining silent on the matter.

The group claimed this silence demonstrated a disconnect from the ground realities and disregard for public sentiment.

In protest, COCOMI announced a boycott of the Governor, stating that no individual or organization should invite, attend, or organize events involving him until he issues a formal apology.

COCOMI also launched a civil disobedience campaign against the PR administration, urging citizens to withdraw cooperation from central government offices. However, the call exempts educational institutions, sports, healthcare, banks, postal services, and other essential services.