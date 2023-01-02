IMPHAL: Police in Manipur are on the lookout for a 24-year-old married tutor, who allegedly enticed and kidnapped an eight standard 13-year-old girl student.

Social Development Youth Club president Md Imdad Ali told newsmen that the tutor Thokchom Kenedy, a resident of Khangabok Lamdaibung in Thoubal district of Manipur, kidnapped the girl student on December 15 last year.

Since then whereabouts of them remained unknown. A complaint was filed with the Thoubal women’s police station in Manipur on December 16.

However, the tutor and the ‘kidnapped’ girl student are yet to be tracked down.

A Joint Action Committee (JAC) formed in connection with the kidnapping, has set January 2 as the deadline, threatening to launch intense stirs across the state.

Like-minded women’s organizations, CSOs, clubs and student bodies in Manipur have also threatened to join the protests if the absconding teacher is not arrested.

The JAC co-convenor Md Sarif Khan said that the girl student from Hayellabuk in Thoubal district of Manipur was kidnapped by Thokchom Kennedy who is also the founder of a coaching centre.

Delhi Association of Manipur Muslim Students (DAMMS) has strongly condemned the kidnapping and lamented that police are making no serious effort to trace the culprit despite registering an FIR.

It also stated that such an immoral act of the teacher towards his female student demeans the entire community of teachers.

All Manipur Muslim Girl Students’ Union (AMMGSU) has also urged the government to trace the missing teacher, and rescue the girl.

In a statement, the AMMGSU alleged that the tutor has violated the relationship between teachers and students with his immoral act and demanded police find them and book the teacher under appropriate law at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the SP of Thoubal district in Manipur said that efforts are on to arrest the tutor and rescue the girl.

They have likely left Manipur, the SP added.