IMPHAL: The Manipur government has announced appointment of ruling BJP MLA Thokchom Radheshyam Singh as advisor to chief minister N Biren Singh.

The announcement informed by an order from the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Sunday.

Wishing all a happy new year – 2023 and resolving to work together towards building a united, prosperous and healthy Manipur, the CM tweeted, “Delighted to appoint Hon’ble MLA of Heirok Assembly Constituency, Th Radheshyam as my Advisor. I wish him all the best in his work for the further development and progress of the state.”

Thokchom Radheshyam Singh was elected to the Manipur Legislative Assembly from Heirok in the 2017 Manipur Legislative Assembly election as a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

He was the Manipur minister of education, labor & employment in N Biren Singh’s cabinet in the first term.

Former IPS officer and an alumnus of Sainik School Imphal, Radheshyam was elected as an MLA for the second time in the same constituency in 2022.

During his stint as the labour and employment minister of Manipur, he rolled out various skill development programs to resolve unemployment issues.