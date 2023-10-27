Imphal: A fast track court in Manipur awarded 10 years rigorous imprisonment to a 36-year-old man for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl.

He was convicted under Section 366 of IPC and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

The Special Judge Fast Track Special Court Number I, also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the convict identified as Konthoujam Robindro, a resident of Manipur’s Bishnupur district.



The case dates back to June 6, 2018, when the victim’s mother lodged a complaint to Bishnupur Women’s Police Station informing that Robindro had sexually assaulted her daughter on June 4.

The court on Thursday ordered commuting the 6 months and 20 days the accused spent in judicial custody from the total sentence period.

It further directed for awarding Rs 1 lakh to the victim under the Manipur Government Victim Compensation Fund or any other schemes.

Bishnupur police station investigating officer had submitted a charge sheet against the convict under Section 366 -A IPC and Section 4 of the POCSO Act for trial.



The Court during its hearings observed that the prosecution had successfully proved the charges against the convict and convicted him under Section 366-A IPC Section 4 of the POCSO Act (Sexual assault of minor).