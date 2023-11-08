Imphal: A man was found shot dead near a religious place in Imphal East district, Manipur on Tuesday night.

The victim, whose identity remains unknown, was blindfolded and had his hands tied behind him.

The body was discovered at around 10 pm on Tuesday.

Police said the victim suffered three bullet injuries and three empty cartridges were found at the scene.

Also Read: Assam government’s multi-pronged strategy to save white-winged duck from verge of extinction

No group has claimed responsibility for the killing.

The dead body was found in a camouflage jacket and jeans pants.

Also Read: Assam: Two brothers washed away in Brahmaputra while offering Pind Daan

On receiving the report, a team of Manipur police and forensic experts rushed to the spot.

After a thorough on-site examination, the police transported the dead body to the mortuary of the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal East.

An investigation has been initiated.