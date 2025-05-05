Imphal: A 29-year-old man was arrested for stabbing a 41-year-old Manipuri housewife with a pair of scissors at the crowded Paona bazaar under the City police station of Imphal City.

The police report stated on Monday that the alleged accused, namely Khuraijam Davish Singh (29), a resident of Sagolband Salam Leikai, Imphal West, was arrested from near Ibohal Cycle, Paona Bazar, Imphal West, where he had pierced a pair of scissors into a lady on her neck.

The injured woman, identified as Ningthoujam Bebe Devi (41), wife of Ningthoujam Kenedy Singh of Khongjom Papal Mamang Leikai in Thoubal district, was rushed to the Raj Medicity Hospital, Imphal, where she was given treatment.

According to a police report, the incident occurred around 10 am Sunday after Bebe and Davish were quarrelling, when the latter suddenly stabbed Bebe on the neck with a pair of scissors.

A police team and mobile forensic experts also arrived on the spot and inspected the crime scene from where the scissors used in the attack were recovered.

City PS has registered a suo motu case and an FIR in connection with the incident. Davish was produced before the court of Duty Magistrate, Imphal West, which remanded him till May 7 in police custody.