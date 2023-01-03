Imphal: A man and his two infant daughters lost their lives when the vehicle they were traveling in plunged into a pond at Samurou Oil Pump on Mayai Lambi highway under the Wangoi police station in Manipur’s Imphal West district on Monday night, the police said on Tuesday.

Police said that the Maruti 800 car driven by the man, identified as Kongkham Jayanta, 47, a resident of Uchiya Mayai Leikai, Imphal west, was at high speed when it lost control and skidded into the nearby pond.

The car was en route to Uchiwa village near Loktak lake, the largest freshwater lake in Northeast, from Imphal.

It is suspected that the trio couldn’t get out of the vehicle on time, resulting in them being submerged in the water body.

Following the incident, locals managed to pull out the trio from the vehicle sanked in the pond and he bodies.

They were rushed to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal but the younger daughter, identified as Kongkham Bijubala, 4, died on the way to the hospital.

The man identified as Kongkham Jayanta, 47, and his elder daughter Kongkham Abe, 7, succumbed to their injuries at the hospital on Tuesday.