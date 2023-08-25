Imphal: Local newspapers in Manipur failed to hit the stands on Friday as hawkers across the state observed their 42nd Hawkers’ Day.

The Manipur Hawkers’ Association (MHA) organized a function at the Manipur Press Club in Imphal to mark the occasion.

Floral tributes were paid to the photos of the deceased hawkers and a lecture was delivered on the importance of hawkers in the media industry.

General secretary of the MHA, Wangkhem Ajit, said that the day is being observed in honor of the late members of the association.

He said that hawkers and journalists are “warriors of the media” and that any print media house would not be able to deliver its news to the public without the support of hawkers.

Ajit further stated that with the dedication and commitment of hawkers, many newspaper subscribers are able to read the news of what is happening in and around the state.

The president of the Editors’ Guild Manipur (EGM), Khogendra Khomdra, who was the chief guest of the function, said that the hawkers faced hardships during the height of COVID-19 due to the prohibition of a number of hawkers’ entry into the residential areas for distribution of newspapers in fear of the possible spreading of the deadly virus.

He urged the government to take steps to ensure that hawkers are able to carry out their businesses without any hindrance.

As a part of the function, retired hawkers were provided monetary benefits.

President of the All Manipur Working Journalists Union (AMWJU), Bijoy Kakchingtabam, presided over the function.