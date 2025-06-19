Imphal: A massive landslide caused by incessant rainfall has blocked a stretch of the Imphal-Silchar National Highway (NH-37) in Manipur’s Noney district, bringing traffic to a halt early Thursday morning, officials confirmed.

According to police, 226 vehicles carrying essential supplies had passed through the route on Wednesday before fresh landslides hit the area.

The landslide occurred between Rongchum and Ramkhong under the Noney police station limits, covering the road in mud, rocks, and debris. As a result, hundreds of private and commercial vehicles were left stranded.

“Most of the stranded vehicles are trucks carrying goods to and from Imphal and Silchar via Jiribam,” officials said. “Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.”

Restoration work is currently underway, with teams from ABCI Infrastructures Private Limited working to clear the debris and restore traffic as soon as possible.

In a separate incident, a portion of NH-102 near Chikim village in Tengnoupal district also collapsed due to heavy rain, cutting off traffic between Moreh and surrounding areas for several hours.

The road was reopened later on Wednesday after residents, assisted by others, cleared the path by cutting through the hillside.

Authorities have urged travelers to avoid unnecessary journeys and stay informed through official updates. “We are making every effort to reopen the highway and assist stranded commuters,” an official stated.